4 Signs She DON’T Got That Fire [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K is back and mentioned that a lot of people have been hitting him up about women that got that fire. One fan asked him how you know if she DON’T got that fire. Rickey Smiley mentioned if she lays there like a corps it’s not good.

Special K said that if she eats flaming hot cheetos and smokes blunts more than likely she isn’t good in bed. He also spoke about the girl always at the bus stop, if you got that fire someone is giving you a ride. Special K also talked about the woman that constantly doesn’t have matching tires. Gary With Da Tea then let us in on some information about a girl Rickey used to date.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

