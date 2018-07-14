“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” were discussing whether they would want to marry a woman with bomb sex or stability. Rickey Smiley mentioned that he wants one with both and Special K wants stability. He said if you marry a woman with that fire she’s not going to cook, clean or take care of the kids.
Special K compared marrying a woman with stability to bomb sex like driving a Ferrari vs. a Taurus. The Taurus is the more practical car. He then began saying that the woman that has that fire will do things with you that you don’t want to do with someone you have kids with. Special K also mentioned that women with good sex have a ponytail that looks like the flame emoji. What would you rather have stability or bomb sex?
RELATED: Da Brat & Special K Give Advice To Woman Whose Boyfriend Cheated His Parents Out Of Money [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Should Special K Make His 14-Year-Old Son Mow The Lawn? [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: The Accessory That Made Everyone Go In On Special K [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- How To Spot A Broke Dude [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jess Hilarious Explains The Problem With Cardi B’s Baby’s Name [EXCLUSIVE]
- Special K Explains Why You Shouldn’t Marry The Woman Who Gives You Bomb Sex [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley Tells Jermaine Dupri About The SoSo Def Artist That Marked A Milestone In Rickey’s Career [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- 6 Reasons You Should Go See “Sorry To Bother You”
- Corey Holcomb Reveals What Goes Down After Men Drop Women Off [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Headkrack & Da Brat Rhyme About 6ix9ine, Gary With Da Tea’s Thong & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley Explains Why Jhene Aiko’s “Sativa” Feat. Swae Lee Is Such A Great Song [EXCLUSIVE]
- 10 Signs Your Child Is Going To Be Bad [EXCLUSIVE]
- Bernice Jenkins Makes A Prank Call For Viagara [EXCLUSIVE]