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Houston Locs Used 4 Bottles Of Cecred To Comb Out Jay Z's Locs

It Took Loctician Houston Locs 4 Days And 4 Bottles Of Cecred To Comb Out Jay Z's Locs

Details about Jay Z's latest hair transformation has captivated the Internet. And yes, Cecred products were involved.

Published on June 1, 2026

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The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Jay Z shocked the world when he popped out at his Roots Picnic performance with his wick locks combed out into a big and beautiful afro. So much so, the audience didn’t recognize him when he touched the stage. It wasn’t until his voice echoed over Philly that the erupted at the sight of his fro. It took loctitian Houston Locs four days and four bottles of Cecred detangling spray to deconstruct the Goat’s wicks.

MUST READ: Was Jay-Z Making A Statement With His Afro & Freestyle At The Roots Picnic?

Wicks locs are a thicker version of traditional locs. Jay Z started his natural hair journey in 2017, almost a decade ago, rocking shorter locs in the ‘Ape Sh*t’ video up until his previous public appearance with his wicks at the 2026 Met Gala.

While Houston Locs combed out Jay Z’s locks, hairstylist Letisia Ravelo, aka @LuckyLettty, got his fro right. “So many different flows 🪮😎 Thank you again for trusting me on this switch up!!! @jayz Big fucking JIGGA 🙌🏽💪🏽 you broke the internet again 🤪 Hair by Me 💁🏽‍♀️,” she captioned a photo.

It’s safe to say Cecred’s detangling spray is having almost as big a week as Jay. The brand shared a clip of a loctition untangling a woman’s locks with the product, which has garnered hundreds of comments.

Jay Z’s performance has shaken the Internet. From his 4-minute freestyle, calling out names like Drake, Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash and more to newfound interest in his haircare routine, the Carters have stopped the world again.

It Took Loctician Houston Locs 4 Days And 4 Bottles Of Cecred To Comb Out Jay Z's Locs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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