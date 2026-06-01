Lizzo Brought Vocals – And Bawdy – To The SI Swimsuit Runway

Source: Ivan Apfel / Getty

Lizzo was feeling — and looking — good as hell as she hit the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s star-studded show during Miami Swim Week.

Not only did the singer, flute player, and Yitty founder stun with her curves and undeniable presence, but she also delivered a performance that had the crowd locked in from start to finish. She brought main-character energy, and all eyes were on her.

Lizzo Brought Vocals And Body To Miami Swim Week

Lizzo strutted the catwalk in a bold blue one-piece swimsuit with “B-tch” written across the front, tying the look to her upcoming album. Her hair was big, blonde, and full of drama, while her hoop earrings and glam gave the look even more attitude.

But Sports Illustrated did not just tap Lizzo to werk the runway. The star also performed. Switching up her swim fit, she wore a black one-piece with a plunging neckline, bringing vocals, warm-weather style, and body.

Lizzo and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit together just makes sense. Lizzo has long been a staunch advocate for body positivity. Sis does not play about her body, her style, or her self-worth, and she shuts down haters whenever they open their mouths. Respectfully.

And Sports Illustrated Swimsuit keeps pushing the envelope when it comes to who gets to be seen, celebrated, and represented in swimwear.

All bodies are swimsuit bodies, and Sports Illustrated made that message clear on the runway.

Tiffany Haddish Works Her Cover Girl Moment

In celebration of its newest swimsuit issue, the legacy magazine took over the W South Beach pool deck on Saturday, May 30 with a runway show. The presentation highlighted women of different ages, sizes, backgrounds, and industries, sending the message that swimsuit style does not come in one particular package.

Just ask Tiffany Haddish.

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The comedian, actress, author, and, now, 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model also took the runway in celebration of her cover girl moment. And while Tiffany has joked about the opportunity, she is not holding back.

She is quirky, sexy, stylish, and fearless. We are here for it all.

The full 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show will stream on Hulu and Disney+ starting Tuesday, June 9.

Lizzo Brought Vocals – And Bawdy – To The SI Swimsuit Runway was originally published on hellobeautiful.com