Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the 2024 Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout?

A: RELAXATION / CELEBRATION / INSPIRATION

Prepare for a trip of a lifetime for Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout 2024. This year we are taking over the luxurious oceanfront Diplomat Beach Resort from August 9-11, 2024 in Hollywood, FL, south of Fort Lauderdale. The Diplomat Beach Resort offers sophisticated comfort and amenities that are full of adventure, sun beach and delight.

Q: When is the 2024 Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout?

A: August 9, 2024 – August 11, 2024

Q: Where will the 2024 Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout be located?

A: The Diplomat Beach Resort Hollywood, Curio Collection by Hilton

3555 S Ocean Drive

Hollywood, Florida, 33019

Q: What is the nearest airport to Hollywood, FL?

A: Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL) is about 4 miles away from the resort. Miami International Airport (MIA) is about 17 miles away.

Q: How do I make reservations?

A: CLICK HERE TO BOOK YOUR PACKAGE or call our travel representatives at 214-495-1963 for questions and more details.

Q: What forms of payment will be accepted?

A: For registration, we accept all major credit cards and Uplift (For those eligible – Book Now / Pay Later)

Q: What is included in the 2024 Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout Package?

A: One (1) guest room for two (2) nights at the Diplomat Beach Resort

Admission to the Birthday Beach Blowout daily activities and evening functions for each guest. Select meals for each guest.

Q: What is not included in the 2024 Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout Package?

A:

Airfare or transportation from your home to Hollywood, FL.

Meals or snacks other than those listed as included in the package.

Merchandise

Hotel incidentals and purchases

Trip interruption insurance

Q: Are tips or gratuities included in my package?

A: You do not have to tip on meals and services at Rickey Smiley-themed events on the host property. But please use your own discretion with other meals and activities that are not part of your package, as those tips and gratuities are not included.

Q: Are minors welcome to this event?

A: Rickey says, Absolutely NOT!

Q: Are there accommodations for guests with special needs?

A: Yes. Please inquire at the time of booking or at any time by calling the reservation line at 214-495-1963.

Q: Want to know more about the Resort?

A: Click HERE and go to Diplomat Beach Resort to learn more.