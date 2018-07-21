Questions Special K Is #JustAskingForAFriend [EXCLUSIVE]

The Show
| 07.21.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Special K had to ask for a round of applause because no one was filled with excitement about his segment coming up. On Facebook there are a lot of people that want to ask questions, but then they #JustAskingForAFriend when it’s really for them. Special K began asking questions and it was pretty funny.

If you have a bump on your lip is it herpes? #JustAskingForAFriend. Then he said if your homeboy calls you every night from the bathtub does it mean that he’s gay? #JustAskingForAFriend. Rickey Smiley mentioned that no one takes baths anymore and Da Brat said she still does. She even talked about letting her body marinate and everyone got distracted. Special K said that he’s about to go watch the “Ladies Night” video.

RELATED: Special K Explains Why You Shouldn’t Marry The Woman Who Gives You Bomb Sex [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Da Brat & Special K Give Advice To Woman Whose Boyfriend Cheated His Parents Out Of Money [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Special K Presents The 2018 Mother’s Day Awards [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Special K

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

22 photos Launch gallery

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Questions Special K Is #JustAskingForAFriend [EXCLUSIVE]

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

Facebook , Questions , Special K

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close