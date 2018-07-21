Questions Special K Is #JustAskingForAFriend [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K had to ask for a round of applause because no one was filled with excitement about his segment coming up. On Facebook there are a lot of people that want to ask questions, but then they #JustAskingForAFriend when it’s really for them. Special K began asking questions and it was pretty funny.
If you have a bump on your lip is it herpes? #JustAskingForAFriend. Then he said if your homeboy calls you every night from the bathtub does it mean that he’s gay? #JustAskingForAFriend. Rickey Smiley mentioned that no one takes baths anymore and Da Brat said she still does. She even talked about letting her body marinate and everyone got distracted. Special K said that he’s about to go watch the “Ladies Night” video.
