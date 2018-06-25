Cardi B And Offset Have Reportedly Gotten Married

Remember when Offset got down on one knee to propose to Cardi B in October of 2017?

It turns out, this may have all been a lie and the couple may have already been married.

According to new reports, documents show that a marriage certificate was filed on September 20, 2017, in Fulton County, GA. The marriage certificate is only filed with the court after a couple has tied the knot. This means that the engagement on October 27, 2017, was all a farce and could possibly have just been the couple’s way of announcing it to the world.

This may also explain why Cardi never left Offset, despite all the alleged cheating rumors that swarmed the internet.

Whether or not the two had an actual wedding is still to be determined. From the looks of it, Cardi is still planning for a ceremony.

Did these two already jump the broom a year ago? We’ll have to wait for Cardi to respond.

