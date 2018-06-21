How Cardi B Is Going To Balance Motherhood & Touring [EXCLUSIVE]

Cardi B is 9 months pregnant and can’t wait to meet her baby girl. Her and Offset were on the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine looking amazing. In an article she mentioned that she’s tired of people telling her she’s 4th in line for a child support check. Cardi B has a career of her own and will continue to make money.
She also expressed that after her daughter is born she will be traveling with her. Cardi B plans on having her on the tour bus and the only time she won’t be around is when she’s on stage, getting her hair or makeup done. Gary With Da Tea didn’t agree with how she’s doing that but he continued.
Mary J. Blige is also making headlines as her divorce is finalized. She will now have to pay him over $100,000 a month possibly for spousal support. Rickey Smiley doesn’t think its right but that’s what happened.
