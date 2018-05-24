Videos
Offset Says He Crashed Avoiding A Crackhead [VIDEO]

Offset is thankful to be alive.

Source: (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

A mysterious crackhead is to blame for the car crash Offset was in and sent him to the hospital. At least that’s what the Migos rapper told a TMZ cameraman. 

While out in Beverly Hills, Offset was asked various questions about the incident. In a since-deleted tweeted, Cardi B said that Offset crashed after swerving to avoid a crackhead. When asked if this was trued, he simply said, “Facts.”

And there you have it.

