It’s no surprise that Cardi B is pregnant and due any day now. The surprise came when she showed up with her man Offset and popped up on stage halfway through the Migos surprise set at #BirthdayBashATL2018. Cardi has been canceling performances due to the fact that she is so preggers, but in her man’s hometown of ATL, she ignored doctors orders and blessed the crowd!

She DEFINITELY stole the show. Check out the video below…

Cardi B Surprises Atlanta Fans With Super-Pregnant Performance! [VIDEO] was originally published on hotspotatl.com