Why The LGBTQ Community Came For Cardi B & Rita Ora [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Cardi B is about to give birth and Gary With Da Tea mentioned she might not have a career after it. Her and Rita Ora released a song using an offensive word against the LGBTQ community The two apologized, but also mentioned they didn’t know the word was bad.

Rickey Smiley thinks they should create a political correction dictionary to know when people could possibly be offended. Meghan Markle got married this weekend and it was without drama. Gary spoke about how some family members wanted to crash it, but that didn’t happen.

