Photos
Home > Photos

Offset Posts Shocking Pics From Car Accident [PHOTOS]

“I could have been dead from this accident,” he typed, “this is why I thank God everyday.”

0 reads
Leave a comment
VIP Event Hosted By Migos

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Migos MC Offset shared a photo from the car accident he survived, telling his Instagram followers to believe that God saves lives.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“I could have been dead from this accident,” he typed, “this is why I thank God everyday.”

RELATED: Offset Hospitalized After Getting Into Car Accident

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Freestyle About Offset, T.I., Nicki Minaj And More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The graphic photos show his totaled car and critical injuries.

The Latest:

Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop [PHOTOS]

4 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Offset Posts Shocking Pics From Car Accident [PHOTOS]

Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop [PHOTOS]

The two rappers are tearing up the scene with their new found love for one another.

Stolen Lives – Celebrity Accidental Deaths

20 photos Launch gallery

Stolen Lives – Celebrity Accidental Deaths

Continue reading Offset Posts Shocking Pics From Car Accident [PHOTOS]

Stolen Lives – Celebrity Accidental Deaths

Offset Posts Shocking Pics From Car Accident [PHOTOS] was originally published on globalgrind.com

offset

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close