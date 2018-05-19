Offset Posts Shocking Pics From Car Accident [PHOTOS]

Migos MC Offset shared a photo from the car accident he survived, telling his Instagram followers to believe that God saves lives.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“I could have been dead from this accident,” he typed, “this is why I thank God everyday.”

RELATED: Offset Hospitalized After Getting Into Car Accident

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Freestyle About Offset, T.I., Nicki Minaj And More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The graphic photos show his totaled car and critical injuries.

The Latest:

Stolen Lives – Celebrity Accidental Deaths 20 photos Launch gallery Stolen Lives – Celebrity Accidental Deaths 1. Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat died at age 27 from a cocaine-heroin overdose. AP 1 of 20 2. Whitney Houston died in February of this year at age 48 by drowning. (AP) 2 of 20 3. Michael Jackson died from cardiac arrest caused from a lethal dose of propofol. 3 of 20 4. Dinah Washington died at age 39 from an accidental overdose of Rx drugs. AP 4 of 20 5. Gerald Levert died at age 40 of an overdose of Rx drugs. (AP) 5 of 20 6. Amy Winehouse died in July of 2011 at age 27 of alcohol poisoning. (AP) 6 of 20 7. Bruce Lee died in 1973 at the age of 33 from a reaction to a pain killer. (AP) 7 of 20 8. Brandon Lee died in 1993 during the filming of ‘The Crow’ at age 28. (AP) 8 of 20 9. Marilyn Monroe died in 1962 at age of 36 of a drug overdose. (AP) 9 of 20 10. Jimi Hendrix died in 1970 at the age of 27 of a drug overdose. (AP) 10 of 20 11. Rapper Chris Kelly of the group Kris Kross died of a suspected cocaine/heroine overdose in 2013. (AP) 11 of 20 12. Russell Jones, aka Ol’ Dirty Bastard, died in 2004 at age 35. (AP) 12 of 20 13. Anna Nicole Smith died at age 39 from a Rx drug overdose. (AP) 13 of 20 14. Rapper Chad Butler, aka Pimp C, died in 2007 at age 33 of a Rx overdose. (AP) 14 of 20 15. Heath Ledger died in 2008 at age 28 of an accidental Rx overdose. (AP) 15 of 20 16. Rob Pilatus of Milli Vanilli died in 1998 at age 33 of an overdose. (AP) 16 of 20 17. DJ Screw’s death was an accidental codeine overdose. (AP) 17 of 20 18. Brittany Murphy died in 2009 at age 32 of mulitiple drug intoxication. (AP) 18 of 20 19. Janis Joplin died in 1970 at the age of 27 of a herion overdose. (AP) 19 of 20 20. Elvis Presley died in 1977 at age 42 of cardiac arrhythmia by years of drug use. 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Offset Posts Shocking Pics From Car Accident [PHOTOS] Stolen Lives – Celebrity Accidental Deaths

Offset Posts Shocking Pics From Car Accident [PHOTOS] was originally published on globalgrind.com