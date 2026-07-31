Nolan Wells: Sound Engineer Jeanette Brantley Defends Enhanced Sea Tow Audio Against AI, Lawyer Calls Sound ‘Doctored’

Audio engineer used traditional editing, not AI, to isolate suspicious background voices in 911 call.

Lawyer claims enhanced audio is a 'doctored transcript' and 'psychological game' against Nolan's friends.

Family and social media continue to demand answers and justice in Nolan Wells' unexplained death.

Source: GoFundMe / GoFundMe

It looks like the mystery surrounding Nolan Wells’ death is still very much a question mark, and now some of the alleged evidence against the “friends” is being defended from attacks.

According to an exclusive from Baller Alert, Texas audio engineer Jeanetta Brantley is standing firmly behind the enhanced version of the July 4 Sea Tow emergency call that has gone viral online, despite a wave of accusations claiming the recording was manipulated with artificial intelligence.

Brantley, who has 16 years of professional experience in audio engineering and post-production, told the outlet she enhanced the recording using traditional editing techniques, not AI, to isolate background conversations that she believes investigators have yet to publicly address. Upon first hearing the audio released by WLOX, Brantley says she wanted to have a clearer, less obstructed listen to the very suspicious audio.

“I just wanted to hear. I wanted to hear what I thought I heard before I even attempted to touch it,” she said tearfully. “When I heard the ‘can we cover this up,’ there was instant anger, disgust. I was disheartened.”

She explained that she intentionally avoided AI-powered audio tools because they can introduce sounds that weren’t originally present, saying she wanted the recording to remain as authentic as possible.

“[AI] can introduce sounds that were never there to begin with.” She continued, “Because I know that, that’s the 100% main reason why I chose not to use any type of AI, including the plugins that I know are AI-assisted at its core.”

After cleaning up the audio, Brantley claims she heard several alarming background statements, including voices allegedly mentioning Nolan by name and other phrases she believes raise additional questions about what happened aboard the boat. Those disturbing questioned prompted her to share her findings publicly so others could listen and draw their own conclusions. She also noted that, despite the attention her enhanced recording has received, including being featured on large platform’s like Nancy Grace’s show and elsewhere, no investigators have contacted her about her work.

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Russell Latino, the lawyer of one of the boys who purports himself a friend of Nolan spoke out against the audio during an appearance on Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show CUOMO.

“You know, when you and I were boys, Chris, we played the game Clue, and we got to guess who was responsible for the bastardly deed and how they did it and where they did it,” Latino said. “That’s not real life, or at least it shouldn’t be. But that is what is happening on social media.”

He continued:

“There are an awful lot of people that are assuming that the people who loved Nolan, that considered him their friends, are culpable in his death,” Latino said. “We don’t see any legitimacy in a doctored transcript or doctored audio that comes with a transcript, which is a nice psychological sort of game that people play with garbled audio.”

Strong words. Interesting that Mr. Latino didn’t draw any comparison between the raw audio that was released in an attempt to explain what was actually said. One might even say that his lack of effort is telling.

BOSSIP, along with what seems like the entirety of Black social media users, will continue to cover this case with vigor and aplomb until Nolan Wells’ family gets answers, justice, or both.

Nolan Wells: Sound Engineer Jeanette Brantley Defends Enhanced Sea Tow Audio Against AI, Lawyer Calls Sound ‘Doctored’ was originally published on bossip.com