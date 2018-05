Offset just bought a new car for an Atlanta man he claims saved his life following his accident.

According to TMZ, the good Samaritan Jamar, had been walking to work when he saw Offset climbing out of the wrecked car and helped him.

Offset bought Jamar a Nissan Altima, so he won’t ever have to walk to work again.

Offset Buys A New Car For Man Who Saved His Life was originally published on boomphilly.com

