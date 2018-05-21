Cardi B Curses Up A Storm In Church In “Be Careful” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Cardi B drops the highly-anticipated video for “Be Careful” off her no. 1 debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

The visual feature Cardi B cursing up a storm as she spits her bars first as a bride in white and then as a widow in black for the second verse. Yes, homie caught that fatal fade.

Don’t tell Azealia Banks the clip is out.

Watch the Jora Frantzisp-directed video for “Be Careful” below.

