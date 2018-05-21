499 reads Leave a comment
Cardi B drops the highly-anticipated video for “Be Careful” off her no. 1 debut album, Invasion of Privacy.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The visual feature Cardi B cursing up a storm as she spits her bars first as a bride in white and then as a widow in black for the second verse. Yes, homie caught that fatal fade.
Don’t tell Azealia Banks the clip is out.
Watch the Jora Frantzisp-directed video for “Be Careful” below.
The Latest:
- Roy Wood Jr. Prank Calls A Woman With A Headache Who’s Ready To Fight Him & His Sister [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley: “Before You Say Yes, Get Into The Details Of What You’re Saying Yes To” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jemele Hill Named NABJ’s 2018 Journalist Of The Year
- Joke Of The Day: Why Do Bananas Need Sunscreen? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why The LGBTQ Community Came For Cardi B & Rita Ora [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Cardi B Surprised Las Vegas Crowd During Migos Performance [PHOTOS]
14 photos Launch gallery
Cardi B Surprised Las Vegas Crowd During Migos Performance [PHOTOS]
1. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 11 of 14
2. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 22 of 14
3. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 33 of 14
4. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 44 of 14
5. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 55 of 14
6. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 66 of 14
7. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 77 of 14
8. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 88 of 14
9. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 99 of 14
10. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 1010 of 14
11. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 1111 of 14
12. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 1212 of 14
13. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 1313 of 14
14. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 1414 of 14
Cardi B Curses Up A Storm In Church In “Be Careful” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopwired.com
comments – add yours