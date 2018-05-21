Music Videos
Home > Music Videos

Cardi B Curses Up A Storm In Church In “Be Careful” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

We wouldn't wanted to be on Cardi B's scorned list.

499 reads
Leave a comment
Cardi B "Be Careful" video

Source: Atlantic Records / Atlantic Records

Cardi B drops the highly-anticipated video for “Be Careful” off her no. 1 debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The visual feature Cardi B cursing up a storm as she spits her bars first as a bride in white and then as a widow in black for the second verse. Yes, homie caught that fatal fade.

Don’t tell Azealia Banks the clip is out.

Watch the Jora Frantzisp-directed video for “Be Careful” below.

 

The Latest:

Cardi B Surprised Las Vegas Crowd During Migos Performance [PHOTOS]

14 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B Surprised Las Vegas Crowd During Migos Performance [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Cardi B Curses Up A Storm In Church In “Be Careful” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Cardi B Surprised Las Vegas Crowd During Migos Performance [PHOTOS]

Cardi B hit Drai’s Nightclub in Vegas for a surprise performance with the Migos.  

 

Cardi B Curses Up A Storm In Church In “Be Careful” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Be Careful , cardi b

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close