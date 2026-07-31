Rickey Smiley Morning Show Brings the Party to Cincinnati Music Fest

Rickey Smiley Morning Show broadcast live from Fountain Square, generating excitement for the festival.

Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame inducted legendary artists, honoring the city's musical heritage.

Festival featured performances by top R&B, soul, and hip-hop artists, drawing thousands of music lovers.

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The city of Cincinnati was full of excitement as The Rickey Smiley Morning Show brought its signature energy to Fountain Square to help launch Cincinnati Music Festival Weekend.

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Fans showed up early, filling the downtown area before the sun came up. By 5:45 a.m., the crowd stretched from the stage all the way down to Vine Street, proving just how much excitement surrounded the special live broadcast.

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The morning was packed with surprises, laughter, and plenty of music. One of the biggest highlights came when Da Brat kicked things off with a surprise performance of her classic hit “Funkdafied.” The crowd also got another special moment when Da Brat joined a fan during karaoke for the So So Def Remix of Dru Hill’s “In My Bed,” turning an ordinary fan experience into a memorable performance.

The celebration continued with a special appearance from 803 Fresh, who brought his hit “Boots on the Ground” to Fountain Square. His performance gave fans a preview of the energy he will bring to the Cincinnati Music Festival stage and the upcoming One Voyage cruise later this year.

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The broadcast also welcomed several special guests who helped spotlight the importance of Black music and culture in Cincinnati. Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reese stopped by to discuss the upcoming Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony and brought along Grammy-winning singer Regina Belle, who was preparing to perform at the free community event.

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The weekend celebrated the rich history and influence of Black artists with the 2026 Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame induction class honoring legendary names and institutions, including R&B and funk group Heatwave, historic Black radio station WCIN, and Regina Belle, who received the Legacy Award.

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The Cincinnati Music Festival, presented by P&G, brought thousands of music lovers together from across the country for a weekend celebrating R&B, soul, hip-hop, and the artists who shaped generations.

Festival producer Joe Santangelo praised the event’s impact, saying the celebration not only honors music but also brings visitors to Cincinnati and supports the local economy.

The weekend featured several major events, including The Rickey Smiley Show Live on Fountain Square and Festival 513. Fans also enjoyed performances from some of music’s biggest names, including Mary J. Blige, Charlie Wilson, Nelly, Trey Songz, SWV, Doug E. Fresh, and Talib Kweli.

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P&G Vice President of Brand & Consumer Insights Andrea Wilkerson said the company was proud to continue supporting a festival that celebrates Cincinnati’s culture while creating positive opportunities for the community.

Visit Cincy officials also highlighted the festival’s ability to bring people together and showcase the city on a national level.

From the early morning broadcast with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to the star-studded performances throughout the weekend, Cincinnati Music Festival Weekend proved to be a celebration of music, community, and the lasting impact of Black culture.

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