3 More Dumb Reasons Police Were Called On Black People [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K

Posted 1 hour ago
25 reads
The police have been called on black people several times for no reason. Recently a woman called the cops on a man and his family for having a BBQ in the park. Special K mentioned that he doesn’t like this and believes that White folks have 911 on speed dial.

He is now reporting 3 other stories that happened where White people called the cops on Black men. One story was about a White woman calling the cops on a Black man that was wearing leggings and a tight t-shirt making movements, but he was just teaching a zumba class. Another story was about a group of men chanting, throwing sticks wearing gang shirts, but they were just Kappa’s.

Special K

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

