Should Special K Make His 14-Year-Old Son Mow The Lawn? [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K has a 14-year-old son that does chores around the house, but his wife wants him to teach their son how to cut grass. The problem is for the past 15 years Special K has had someone else do his yard work. He’s not even sure if he can show his son.

Rickey Smiley believes that as fathers they must lead by example. He gives his kids chores and they’ve been doing yard work since they were young. Rickey had to do it when he was a kid and still does it now for family members. Do you think Special K should have his son mow the lawn?

