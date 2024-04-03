With stunning ocean views, award-winning restaurants, activities & Hollywood Beach location, The Diplomat is the ultimate South Florida luxury resort. Enjoy total relaxation with gorgeous views of Southern Florida from the comfort of your room. Splash the day away with beachfront water sports, bicycle rentals, cabanas, infinity pools, and a beachside lagoon. With six dining options, you’ll be smitten with the wide array of culinary delights. From fine dining, to grab-and-go delights, to casual favorites on the beach, every craving is covered.

ADDRESS:



3555 S OCEAN DRIVE

HOLLYWOOD, FL 33109