The Accessory That Made Everyone Go In On Special K [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K normally makes people laugh, but the joke was on him today. He was about to do his segment when Rickey Smiley began to make fun of his chain. Rickey mentioned that it looks like it’s about to get tangled in someone else’s sweater.
Gary With Da Tea talked about how it had crystals on it. Rickey noticed that Da Brat put on her real chain to play him. Special K will probably never wear that chain again.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Special K Tells Why He Will Never Take Viagra [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Special K & Rock-T Struggle To Make Listeners Laugh With Their Corniest Jokes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Special K Thinks He Deserves His Own Television Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Kelis Reveals Nas Was Physically Abusive During Their Marriage [VIDEO]
- Police Enter Funeral Home To Get Fingerprint From A Dead Man
- Woman Gives Birth Alone In Hotel Room Using Towels, Knives & Shoelaces
- Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Talk Show With Her Mother And Daughter Sets Premiere
- Rapper Admits To Dissolving 3 Bodies Of Missing Students In Acid
- Cardi B Cancels Summer Tour Due To Pregnancy [VIDEO]
- Waffle House Hero Raises Over $150,000 For Victims
- John Legend Reached Out Privately To Kanye West, Gets Text Put On Blast
- Why Little People Are Protesting Black Tony [EXCLUSIVE]
- Bill Cosby Found Guilty On All Counts Of Sexual Assault