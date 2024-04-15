Listen Live
Enter to Win a Disney Dream Vacation from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Published on April 15, 2024

Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A DISNEY DREAM VACATION FROM THE RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW

With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, you could win a Walt Disney World® vacation and be inspired just as the students of Disney Dreamers Academy have always been!

Now in its 17th year, this 4-day educational program was designed to foster the dreams of Black high school-age youth and teens from across the country. Through interactive career workshops, motivational speaker panels and networking opportunities, Walt Disney World Resort supports Black communities and culture by encouraging the next generation to dream big and equipping them with tools to make those dreams a reality.

Click here to meet the 2024 class and to learn more. And be sure to enter for your chance to win a vacation to Walt Disney World Resort —The Most Magical Place On Earth.

