Kandi Burruss Talks Broadway Debut, Escape SWV Tour, and Leaving Real Housewives

Kandi Burruss dropped by the Rickey Smiley Morning Show this week to chat about her latest endeavors and answer some fun questions.

The conversation kicked off with Burruss’ excitement about her role in the Broadway revival of “The Wiz.” She also shared her experience working on the first musical of her career, mentioning the impressive cast that includes Wayne Brady and comedic genius Amber Ruffin, who revamped the show’s script. Encouraging listeners to see the production, Burruss highlighted the updated material and the magic of a live show.

The interview shifted gears as Burruss discussed the upcoming Escape SWV Tour. Fans can expect a unique experience that blends the talents of both Kandi and SWV, with some songs featuring a collaborative performance. The tour will also boast special guest appearances from legendary girl groups 702, Total, and Maya.

Viewers were also curious about Burruss’ decision to step away from the Real Housewives of Atlanta. She explained that her busy schedule, filled with various projects, wouldn’t allow her to dedicate the necessary time to filming the show this season. Burruss expressed her desire to focus on other ventures and reduce stress.

Beyond entertainment news, the interview offered a glimpse into Kandi’s personal life. She revealed her love for amusement parks and spending quality time with family. A fun lightning round exposed her favorite candy (frozen Kit Kats!), worst habits (soda and gambling!), and culinary specialties (collard greens and cream cheese pancakes). Kandi also shared that her son Blaze is the frequent culprit when it comes to leaving things around the house. The interview concluded with Burruss revealing the best advice she ever received: LL Cool J’s wisdom to always have a paid-off house and car.

Stay connected with Kandi on all social media platforms using the handle @kandi. You can also subscribe to her YouTube channel, Kandi Online, and follow her on Snapchat at @kandi.

