Kelly Rowland To Play Gladys Knight? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is giving us all the info on Kelly Rowland! The singer was recently tapped to play Gladys Knight in the BET scripted series. Gary loves this idea and Rickey Smiley believes that she should’ve played Donna Summer instead. Kelly has been focused on music, fashion and now we will get to see her on television.
There is no word on when the show will begin production, but we’re so happy for Kelly and can’t wait to see her in this role. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” trailer came out this week and it looks like it’s going to be good. One of the new wives on the show, Shamari DeVoe married to Ronnie DeVoe is taking over the show. Gary mentioned that this trailer makes him love her. Da Brat spoke about how she’s nice, friendly and fun.
Rickey mentioned that he’s happy for her, but doesn’t want to see any attacking of any of the casts members be done. Gary also wished Cathy Hughes a happy 38th anniversary for Urban One!
