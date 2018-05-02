Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland Approve Of Michelle Williams’ Fiancé

Michelle Williams’ fiance has been vetted and approved by her Destiny’s Child band mates, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland.

After announcing her engagement to pastor Chad Johnson earlier this month, Williams, 37, reveals that Bey and Rowland were among the first friends to meet and assess her new man.

Williams tells People, Rowland took a liking to Johnson, immediately. “She instantly loved him,” she said. “Even when we’re together and I FaceTime her and Chad is with me, she’s like, ‘Where’s Chad? Where’s Chad?’ So I’m chopped liver, you know.”

Williams said she introduced Chad to Bey and Jay-Z back in September.

“It’s been cool ever since,” Williams says. “Everybody he’s met, they love him. I didn’t want somebody who people are stand-offish with. And I think it lets me know that they see what I see.”

Williams and Johnson met on a spiritual retreat last July, which the singer attended while trying to deal with personal struggles. “I was in a horrible, dark place,” she says. “I just needed to go somewhere where I could get a message of hope and restoration, rejuvenation – get connected to God.”

Their relationship blossomed shortly thereafter, but they took the romance slow and didn’t meet up again for several months. “I didn’t even tell any people I was talking to Chad,” she says. “I wanted to treat this relationship differently because obviously all my past relationships have failed. I didn’t want to talk about another relationship that possibly wasn’t gonna go anywhere.”

The couple is planning a short engagement and hopes to get married over the summer.

