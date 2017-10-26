Kelly Rowland’s Family Photos Are Black Family Goals

2.93K reads Leave a comment
Destiny’s child alum Kelly Rowland is all smiles in her latest photoshoot with her adorable family.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Kelly poses alongside her husband of three years Tim Witherspoon and her precious 2-year-old son Titan in a photo series shot by actor Lance Gross.
Baby Titan looks cool and casual in his sweater and jeans, while Mama Kelly poses in a velvet jumpsuit with velvet boots to match.
15 Times Kelly Rowland’s Style Game Left Us Speechless
15 photos Launch gallery
15 Times Kelly Rowland’s Style Game Left Us Speechless
1. 15 Times Kelly Rowland’s Style Game Left Us SpeechlessSource:Instagram 1 of 15
2. 15 Times Kelly Rowland’s Style Game Left Us SpeechlessSource:Instagram 2 of 15
3. 15 Times Kelly Rowland’s Style Game Left Us SpeechlessSource:Instagram 3 of 15
4. 15 Times Kelly Rowland’s Style Game Left Us Speechless4 of 15
5. 15 Times Kelly Rowland’s Style Game Left Us Speechless5 of 15
6. 15 Times Kelly Rowland’s Style Game Left Us Speechless6 of 15
7. 15 Times Kelly Rowland’s Style Game Left Us Speechless7 of 15
8. 15 Times Kelly Rowland’s Style Game Left Us Speechless8 of 15
9. 15 Times Kelly Rowland’s Style Game Left Us SpeechlessSource:Instagram 9 of 15
10. 15 Times Kelly Rowland’s Style Game Left Us SpeechlessSource:Instagram 10 of 15
11. 15 Times Kelly Rowland’s Style Game Left Us SpeechlessSource:Instagram 11 of 15
12. 15 Times Kelly Rowland’s Style Game Left Us SpeechlessSource:Instagram 12 of 15
13. 15 Times Kelly Rowland’s Style Game Left Us SpeechlessSource:Instagram 13 of 15
14. 15 Times Kelly Rowland’s Style Game Left Us SpeechlessSource:Instagram 14 of 15
15. 15 Times Kelly Rowland’s Style Game Left Us SpeechlessSource:Instagram 15 of 15
RELATED LINKS
GET THE LOOK: Kelly Rowland Is A Blue Velvet Wonder
Glow Up! Kelly Rowland Slays During Turks And Caicos Vacay
Come Get Your Friends! Brandy Tells Monica To Correct Her ‘Evil A*s Fans’
comments – Add Yours