Kelly Rowland’s Family Photos Are Black Family Goals

Kelly is one happy mother and wife in these precious family pics.

Posted 55 mins ago
Destiny’s child alum Kelly Rowland is all smiles in her latest photoshoot with her adorable family.

Easily one of my favorite interviews ever! Catch my family edition of #ITurnMyCameraOn w/ @lancegross on @essence now!

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

Kelly poses alongside her husband of three years Tim Witherspoon and her precious 2-year-old son Titan in a photo series shot by actor Lance Gross.

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

Baby Titan looks cool and casual in his sweater and jeans, while Mama Kelly poses in a velvet jumpsuit with velvet boots to match.

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on


Kelly Rowland's Family Photos Are Black Family Goals

