What Beyoncè & Kelly Rowland Think About Michelle Willams’ Fiancè [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea

Posted 6 hours ago
Michelle Williams is recently engaged to her fiancé, Chad Johnson and everyone is excited for her. Beyoncè and Kelly Rowland think they make a beautiful couple. They even gave their approval, but Gary With Da Tea mentioned it shouldn’t matter what they think.

He also feels Michelle should have him sign a prenup agreement so he can’t take her coins if things don’t work out. Gary also spoke about Offset allegedly being the father of an Instagram models baby. She recently took a paternity test and posted that he was the dad.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

