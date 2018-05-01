What Beyoncè & Kelly Rowland Think About Michelle Willams’ Fiancè [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Michelle Williams is recently engaged to her fiancé, Chad Johnson and everyone is excited for her. Beyoncè and Kelly Rowland think they make a beautiful couple. They even gave their approval, but Gary With Da Tea mentioned it shouldn’t matter what they think.
He also feels Michelle should have him sign a prenup agreement so he can’t take her coins if things don’t work out. Gary also spoke about Offset allegedly being the father of an Instagram models baby. She recently took a paternity test and posted that he was the dad.
RELATED: Info About Michelle Williams’ Engagement Ring [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Michelle Williams Is Engaged To Pastor Chad Johnson! [PHOTOS]
RELATED: Michelle Williams Shocked Destiny’s Child Fans With Depression Admission [EXCLUSIVE]
