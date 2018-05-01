What Beyoncè & Kelly Rowland Think About Michelle Willams’ Fiancè [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Michelle Williams is recently engaged to her fiancé, Chad Johnson and everyone is excited for her. Beyoncè and Kelly Rowland think they make a beautiful couple. They even gave their approval, but Gary With Da Tea mentioned it shouldn’t matter what they think.

Follow @TheRSMS

He also feels Michelle should have him sign a prenup agreement so he can’t take her coins if things don’t work out. Gary also spoke about Offset allegedly being the father of an Instagram models baby. She recently took a paternity test and posted that he was the dad.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Info About Michelle Williams’ Engagement Ring [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Michelle Williams Is Engaged To Pastor Chad Johnson! [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Michelle Williams Shocked Destiny’s Child Fans With Depression Admission [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Beyonce’s Historic Coachella Performance [PHOTOS] 25 photos Launch gallery Beyonce’s Historic Coachella Performance [PHOTOS] 1. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 2 1 of 25 2. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 2 2 of 25 3. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 2 3 of 25 4. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 2 4 of 25 5. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 2 5 of 25 6. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 2 6 of 25 7. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 2 7 of 25 8. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 2 8 of 25 9. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 2 9 of 25 10. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 2 10 of 25 11. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 2 11 of 25 12. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 2 12 of 25 13. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 2 13 of 25 14. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 2 14 of 25 15. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 2 15 of 25 16. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 2 16 of 25 17. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 2 17 of 25 18. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 2 18 of 25 19. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 2 19 of 25 20. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 2 20 of 25 21. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 2 21 of 25 22. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 2 22 of 25 23. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 2 23 of 25 24. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 2 24 of 25 25. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 2 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading What Beyoncè & Kelly Rowland Think About Michelle Willams’ Fiancè [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] Beyonce’s Historic Coachella Performance [PHOTOS]