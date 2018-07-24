Special K is pretty frustrating over this $512 million lottery. He mentioned that his pet peeve is that not only is the line wrapped around the gas station now, but two weeks ago when the prize was only $28 million no one cared. Special K said half the people don’t even have $213 in their account now.
He spoke about how God won’t let all these people have that prize money because they wouldn’t know what to do with it. Special K thinks that if someone was given $9,000 next week they would be okay. Da Brat mentioned that she would help a lot of people, but would want to remain anonymous. What would you do if you won $512 million?
RELATED: 73-Year-Old Lottery Winner Found Stabbed To Death In His Home
RELATED: Lottery Winner Plans To Revitalize Historic Black Business District In Florida
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Man Finds Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $24 Million In Old Shirt
The Latest:
- Paternity Results: Olive Garden Co-Workers Find Out Who’s The Father [EXCLUSIVE]
- Stevie J Gets Faith Evans Tattoo [PHOTO]
- Why Are People Going Crazy Over The $500 Million Lottery? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is It Weird That Offset Helps Cardi B Choose Her Friends? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Isn’t The Gentle Arrest Of The White Man Accused Of Stabbing Nia Wilson Getting More Media Attention? [VIDEO]
- Faith Evans, Bobby Brown, BeBe & CeCe Winans Set To Be Honored At Black Music Honors 2018
- Rickey Smiley Shares How Pledging Omega Psi Phi “Changed My Entire Life” [EXCLUSIVE]
- LHHH Recap: K. Michelle Goes By Kimberly To Keep It Fake Classy
- Black Conservatives With “Make America Great Again” Got Kicked Out Of An Uber And Now They Are Shedding Sunken Place Tears
- YG Talks About Films That Best Show What Life In L.A. Is Really Like [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]