Why Are People Going Crazy Over The $500 Million Lottery? [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K is pretty frustrating over this $512 million lottery. He mentioned that his pet peeve is that not only is the line wrapped around the gas station now, but two weeks ago when the prize was only $28 million no one cared. Special K said half the people don’t even have $213 in their account now.

He spoke about how God won’t let all these people have that prize money because they wouldn’t know what to do with it. Special K thinks that if someone was given $9,000 next week they would be okay. Da Brat mentioned that she would help a lot of people, but would want to remain anonymous. What would you do if you won $512 million?

