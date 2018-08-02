12 Ways You Know She Got That Fire! [EXCLUSIVE]

The Show
| 08.01.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Special K wants to school some men on how you know a woman has that fire! Rihanna was playing in the background and Special K mentioned that she’s got that fire. He also said if a girl has a Honda Accord or has bread on the top of her fridge with no twisty on it, just a knot, she has that fire.

If your girl has no healthy cereal in the cabinet for her kids and just Fruit Loops or Fruity Pebbles, she got that fire. He also mentioned that if her thighs rub together and she has dark spots in between, understand she’s good in bed. Women that talk on the phone really loud in the bank or supermarket so everyone can hear her conversation, she’s got that fire too.

RELATED: 4 Types Of Women That Got That Fire! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Rihanna’s Reggae Album Is Going To Be Fire [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Special K Explains Why You Shouldn’t Marry The Woman Who Gives You Bomb Sex [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Grown & Sexy Ladies of Television

12 photos Launch gallery

Grown & Sexy Ladies of Television

Continue reading 12 Ways You Know She Got That Fire! [EXCLUSIVE]

Grown & Sexy Ladies of Television

fire , rihanna , sex

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close