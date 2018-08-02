12 Ways You Know She Got That Fire! [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K wants to school some men on how you know a woman has that fire! Rihanna was playing in the background and Special K mentioned that she’s got that fire. He also said if a girl has a Honda Accord or has bread on the top of her fridge with no twisty on it, just a knot, she has that fire.
If your girl has no healthy cereal in the cabinet for her kids and just Fruit Loops or Fruity Pebbles, she got that fire. He also mentioned that if her thighs rub together and she has dark spots in between, understand she’s good in bed. Women that talk on the phone really loud in the bank or supermarket so everyone can hear her conversation, she’s got that fire too.
