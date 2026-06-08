Look at Them Now: 30 Celebs Who Lost Major Weight [Photos]

Source: Getty/Screenshot Jazmine Sullivan / General Weight loss can be a deeply personal journey, and every person’s story is different. Some celebrities have spoken openly about changing their eating habits, becoming more active, or making lifestyle adjustments, while others have chosen to keep the details of their transformation private. Whatever the path, many have shared that improving their overall health, self image and well-being was their primary motivation. RELATED: Gone Too Soon: 30 Celebrities Lost to Drug Related Deaths RELATED: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison It’s also important to remember that weight is a sensitive topic. This list is not intended to judge anyone’s appearance but rather to highlight some of the most talked-about celebrity transformations over the years. From music icons and award-winning actors to athletes and television personalities, these stars have all experienced dramatic changes that captured public attention.

Gunna Age: 33 The Atlanta rapper rose to prominence with melodic trap hits like Drip Too Hard, Pushin P, and fukumean, becoming one of the most successful artists of his generation. Known for his fashion-forward style and chart-topping collaborations, Gunna has earned multiple platinum records and Grammy nominations throughout his career. In recent years, fans noticed a significant transformation in his appearance as he appeared noticeably slimmer than during the early stages of his career. While Gunna has not publicly detailed every aspect of his weight loss journey, his transformation sparked widespread conversation online and became one of the more talked-about celebrity fitness changes in hip-hop.

Adele Age: 38 The Grammy-winning singer is one of the best-selling artists of all time, known for hits including “Hello,” “Rolling in the Deep,” and “Someone Like You.” Her powerful voice and emotional songwriting have made her one of the defining artists of her generation.

Jelly Roll Age: 41 Jelly Roll rose from underground rap to become one of country music’s biggest stars. He is known for songs such as “Save Me,” “Need a Favor,” and for openly sharing his struggles and triumphs.

Jennifer Hudson Age: 44 Hudson first gained national attention on American Idol before winning an Academy Award for Dreamgirls. She is one of the few entertainers to achieve EGOT status.

Kelly Clarkson Age: 44 The original American Idol winner has enjoyed a successful music and television career. She is known for hits like “Since U Been Gone” and for hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Missy Elliott Age: 54 Missy Elliott is one of hip hop’s most innovative artists and producers. Her groundbreaking videos and hits like “Work It” and “Get Ur Freak On” changed the landscape of rap music.

Randy Jackson Age: 70 Jackson is best known as a longtime judge on American Idol. Before television fame, he worked as a respected musician and producer.

Lizzo Age: 38 Lizzo is a Grammy-winning singer, rapper, and flutist known for empowering anthems such as “Truth Hurts” and “About Damn Time.” She has become one of the most influential voices in modern pop music.

Meghan Trainor Age: 32 Trainor broke onto the scene with her hit song “All About That Bass.” She has since earned Grammy recognition and become a successful songwriter and television personality.

John Goodman Age: 74 Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Goodman is an acclaimed actor known for Roseanne, The Big Lebowski, and numerous Coen Brothers films. He has been a fixture in Hollywood for decades.

Source: Kathy Bates Age: 78 Bates is an Academy Award-winning actress best known for Misery, Fried Green Tomatoes, and American Horror Story. She is regarded as one of Hollywood’s most respected performers.

Rebel Wilson Age: 46 Wilson became famous through comedy hits such as Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids. Her quick wit and larger-than-life personality made her a fan favorite.

Jonah Hill Age: 42 Hill earned acclaim through films including Superbad, Moneyball, and The Wolf of Wall Street. He has received multiple Academy Award nominations.

15. Ethan Suplee Age: 50 Suplee is known for roles in Remember the Titans, American History X, and My Name Is Earl. His dramatic physical transformation has been widely discussed.

16. Drew Carey Age: 68 Carey starred in The Drew Carey Show before becoming host of The Price Is Right. He remains one of television’s most recognizable personalities.

17. Rosie O’Donnell Age: 64 O’Donnell is a comedian, actress, and television host who became a household name through her popular daytime talk show. She has remained active in entertainment and advocacy work.

18. Mo’Nique Age: 58 Mo’Nique is an Oscar-winning actress and comedian best known for Precious and The Parkers. She has been a prominent voice in entertainment for decades.

Sharon Osbourne Age: 73 Osbourne is known as a television personality, talent manager, and wife of Ozzy Osbourne. She gained additional fame through the reality series The Osbournes.

Oprah Winfrey Age: 72 Oprah built a media empire through The Oprah Winfrey Show. She is widely considered one of the most influential women in modern media history.

Al Roker Age: 72 Roker has been America’s favorite weatherman for decades through NBC’s Today show. He is also a bestselling author and television personality.

Star Jones Age: 64 Jones is a lawyer, journalist, and former co-host of The View. She became one of daytime television’s most recognizable personalities.

Jazmine Sullivan Age: 39 Sullivan is one of R&B’s most acclaimed vocalists. She has earned praise for albums such as Heaux Tales and songs including “Bust Your Windows.”

Akbar V Age: 36 Akbar V rose to fame through Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and her music career. She has become a prominent personality in reality television and hip hop culture.

Sherri Shepherd Age: 59 Shepherd is a comedian, actress, and television host. She currently hosts her own nationally syndicated daytime talk show.

Ruben Studdard Age: 48 Studdard won the second season of American Idol. His soulful voice earned him success in R&B and gospel music.

36. Anthony Anderson Age: 55 Anderson is best known for starring in Black-ish and numerous comedy films. He has become one of television’s most recognizable actors.

Source: Kelly Price Age: 53 Price is a Grammy-nominated gospel and R&B singer known for her powerful vocals. She gained prominence during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Big Boy Age: 56 The longtime radio personality is best known for hosting Big Boy’s Neighborhood and for becoming one of the most recognizable voices in hip-hop radio. Over the course of his career, he has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, and sports while building a loyal audience across the country. Big Boy’s weight-loss transformation has been one of the most inspiring in media. After once weighing nearly 500 pounds, he underwent a life-changing health journey that resulted in a dramatic weight loss, helping him improve his overall well-being while continuing to thrive as one of radio’s most influential personalities.

Source: Sam Smith Age: 34 Sam Smith is a Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter known for powerful ballads such as “Stay With Me,” “I’m Not the Only One,” and “Too Good at Goodbyes.” Over the years, Smith has been open about body-image challenges and self-acceptance while becoming one of the most successful British artists of their generation.