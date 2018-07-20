Rihanna is a successful musician and business woman, but is ready for fans to hear something different. She allegedly wants to make a reggae album and has over 500 songs for it. Knowing Rihanna she’s probably working with different artists and producers to make this album great.
It’s been a month since XXXTentacion has been murdered. 2 alleged suspects have been arrested and they are still looking for 2 others. If you want to go to the movies this weekend you can check out “The Equalizer 2” with Denzel Washington.
RELATED: Does This Woman From India Look Just Like Rihanna? [PHOTOS]
RELATED: Is Rihanna The Only Reason To See “Ocean’s 8”? [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Does Chris Brown Want Rihanna Back? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- LeToya Luckett Talks About Her “Set It Off” Cast Mates Knowing She Was Pregnant Before She Did [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Why Rihanna’s Reggae Album Is Going To Be Fire [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Jill Scott Clapped Back At Her Ex-Husband For Being Petty [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jalen Rose & Molly Qerim Got Married On The Low [PHOTOS]
- Deon Cole Credits Rickey Smiley For Helping His Career [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- “I’m Blessed” By Charlie Wilson Feat. T.I. Inspires Rickey Smiley To Give Thanks [EXCLUSIVE]
- White Supremacist Group Tried To Protest Outside Of Maxine Waters’ Office But Got Shut All The Way Down
- Black Tony Misses Work To Do The #InMyFeelingsChallenge [EXCLUSIVE]
- What Should People Protesting The NFL Do On Sundays? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Roseanne Barr’s Trash Excuse For Valerie Jarrett Tweet: “I Thought The B—-h Was White” [VIDEO]
Rihanna Arguing With Boyfriend Sparks Hilarious Twitter Memes
Rihanna Arguing With Boyfriend Sparks Hilarious Twitter Memes
1.1 of 9
2.2 of 9
3.3 of 9
4.4 of 9
5.5 of 9
6.6 of 9
7.7 of 9
8.8 of 9
9.9 of 9