4 Types Of Women That Got That Fire! [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley spoke to Special K because while he was driving one day he began laughing about women that got that fire. Special K will list different women and talk about if they are good in bed or not. Rickey requested that he do some today and it was hilarious.

He mentioned that a woman with a glass table in the living room with fingerprints on it has that fire. Women that leave cotton balls with lipstick stains on the counter are good in bed as well. Special K also spoke about women that have slightly musty bras are also good in bed.

