4 Types Of Women That Got That Fire! [EXCLUSIVE]

The Show
| 07.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Rickey Smiley spoke to Special K because while he was driving one day he began laughing about women that got that fire. Special K will list different women and talk about if they are good in bed or not. Rickey requested that he do some today and it was hilarious.

He mentioned that a woman with a glass table in the living room with fingerprints on it has that fire. Women that leave cotton balls with lipstick stains on the counter are good in bed as well. Special K also spoke about women that have slightly musty bras are also good in bed.

RELATED: Da Brat & Special K Give Advice To Woman Whose Boyfriend Cheated His Parents Out Of Money [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Should Special K Make His 14-Year-Old Son Mow The Lawn? [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: The Accessory That Made Everyone Go In On Special K [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Special K

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

22 photos Launch gallery

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 4 Types Of Women That Got That Fire! [EXCLUSIVE]

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

sex , Special K , women

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close