The Top 7 Ice Cube Movies Everybody Loves

1. Friday (1995) There was never going to be another choice for the top spot. Ice Cube starred as Craig Jones and helped write what would become one of the most beloved comedy films of all time. Friday introduced fans to unforgettable characters like Smokey, Deebo, and Ezal while giving us quotes that are still part of everyday conversation. Favorite quote:

“Bye, Felicia.”

2. Barbershop (2002) As Calvin Palmer Jr., Ice Cube brought heart and leadership to this comedy centered around a struggling Chicago barbershop. More than just laughs, Barbershop highlighted the importance of Black-owned businesses and community spaces. The movie’s success led to sequels, spin-offs, and a lasting legacy. Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

3. Boyz n the Hood (1991) Ice Cube’s acting debut remains one of his most powerful performances. As Doughboy, Cube delivered a raw and emotional portrayal that helped make Boyz n the Hood one of the most influential films ever made about life in South Central Los Angeles.

4. Ride Along (2014) Putting Ice Cube and Kevin Hart together was comedy gold. Cube plays tough detective James Payton, who spends the entire movie trying to prove that his future brother-in-law isn’t cut out for police work. The chemistry between the two stars turned Ride Along into a box office smash.

5. Are We There Yet? (2005) This movie showed a completely different side of Ice Cube. Related Stories Gallery: Regina Hall, Gabrielle Union, Quinta Brunson, & More Stars Who Ate At The Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet

Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA Announces Alternative “All American” Halftime Show For Bad Bunny Haters Trading gangsta rap for family comedy, Cube plays Nick Persons, a man tasked with taking two mischievous children on a road trip. The result is a hilarious adventure that became a favorite for families everywhere.

6. 21 Jump Street (2012) Ice Cube didn’t have the most screen time, but he definitely made the most of it. As Captain Dickson, Cube delivered some of the funniest moments in the entire film, proving he could steal scenes with just a few perfectly timed lines.

7. Anaconda (1997) One of Ice Cube’s most underrated performances came in this cult classic creature feature. Starring alongside Jennifer Lopez and Jon Voight, Cube plays Danny Rich, a documentary crew member fighting for survival against a giant man-eating snake in the Amazon rainforest. While critics were divided when it was released, Anaconda has become a fan favorite and remains one of the most entertaining monster movies of the late ’90s.

Honorable Mentions Next Friday

Friday After Next

All About the Benjamins

Three Kings

22 Jump Street

xXx: State of the Union

Fist Fight