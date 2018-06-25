Headkrack Tells How He’s Getting Back On His Fitness Grind [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack is back for a little uncut action. He was walking over to a smoothie place as he spoke about being on a little fitness journey. For the past couple of weeks he’s been eating terribly and doesn’t like how his body is looking.
His goal this week is to go to the gym 4 times and understand what nutrition is by not eating bread. Headkrack also mentioned he ate a lot of chicken over the past couple of days. One person on Facebook Live told him to try water aerobics.
Headkrack also doesn’t want to look bad when he goes on Sister Circle on TV One. As far as meal prepping goes he wants to do better with it. The lack of time really hurts Headkrack, but he’s sure he will be able to get fit quick.
