Headkrack Tells How He’s Getting Back On His Fitness Grind [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RSMS Videos
| 06.25.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Headkrack is back for a little uncut action. He was walking over to a smoothie place as he spoke about being on a little fitness journey. For the past couple of weeks he’s been eating terribly and doesn’t like how his body is looking.

His goal this week is to go to the gym 4 times and understand what nutrition is by not eating bread. Headkrack also mentioned he ate a lot of chicken over the past couple of days. One person on Facebook Live told him to try water aerobics.

RELATED: Scotty ATL Joins Headkrack And Delivers Smooth & Southern Freestyle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack also doesn’t want to look bad when he goes on Sister Circle on TV One. As far as meal prepping goes he wants to do better with it. The lack of time really hurts Headkrack, but he’s sure he will be able to get fit quick.

RELATED: What Headkrack Learned About His African Heritage [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.

RELATEDHeadkrack Lands The Cover Of EMpeccable Magazine

The Latest:

Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS]

Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Headkrack Tells How He’s Getting Back On His Fitness Grind [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS]

 

fitness , HeadKrack , workout

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close