Headkrack Tells How He’s Getting Back On His Fitness Grind [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack is back for a little uncut action. He was walking over to a smoothie place as he spoke about being on a little fitness journey. For the past couple of weeks he’s been eating terribly and doesn’t like how his body is looking.

Follow @TheRSMS

His goal this week is to go to the gym 4 times and understand what nutrition is by not eating bread. Headkrack also mentioned he ate a lot of chicken over the past couple of days. One person on Facebook Live told him to try water aerobics.

RELATED: Scotty ATL Joins Headkrack And Delivers Smooth & Southern Freestyle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack also doesn’t want to look bad when he goes on Sister Circle on TV One. As far as meal prepping goes he wants to do better with it. The lack of time really hurts Headkrack, but he’s sure he will be able to get fit quick.

RELATED: What Headkrack Learned About His African Heritage [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.

RELATED: Headkrack Lands The Cover Of EMpeccable Magazine

The Latest:

Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS] 36 photos Launch gallery Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS] 1. Zeke & Gary With Da Tea Source:StarterCAM 1 of 36 2. Lucky The Ringmaster, Gary With Da Tea, Headkrack & Zeke Source:StarterCAM 2 of 36 3. Lucky The Ringmaster & Zeke Source:StarterCAM 3 of 36 4. Zeke, Headkrack, Lucky The Ringmaster & Gary With Da Tea Source:StarterCAM 4 of 36 5. Zeke & Lucky The Ringmaster Source:StarterCAM 5 of 36 6. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 6 of 36 7. Lucky The Ringmaster & Zeke Source:StarterCAM 7 of 36 8. Zeke & Lucky The Ringmaster Source:StarterCAM 8 of 36 9. Zeke Source:StarterCAM 9 of 36 10. Lucky The Ringmaster Source:StarterCAM 10 of 36 11. Zeke & Lucky The Ringmaster Source:StarterCAM 11 of 36 12. Zeke & Lucky The Ringmaster Source:StarterCAM 12 of 36 13. Zeke & Lucky The Ringmaster Source:StarterCAM 13 of 36 14. Zeke & Lucky The Ringmaster Source:StarterCAM 14 of 36 15. Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea Source:StarterCAM 15 of 36 16. Zeke & Lucky The Ringmaster Source:StarterCAM 16 of 36 17. Zeke & Lucky The Ringmaster Source:StarterCAM 17 of 36 18. Zeke & Lucky The Ringmaster Source:StarterCAM 18 of 36 19. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 19 of 36 20. Zeke Source:StarterCAM 20 of 36 21. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 21 of 36 22. Zeke & Lucky The Ringmaster Source:StarterCAM 22 of 36 23. Lucky The Ringmaster, Gary With Da Tea, Headkrack & Zeke Source:StarterCAM 23 of 36 24. Lucky The Ringmaster, Gary With Da Tea, Headkrack & Zeke Source:StarterCAM 24 of 36 25. Zeke Source:StarterCAM 25 of 36 26. Lucky The Ringmaster, Gary With Da Tea, Headkrack & Zeke Source:StarterCAM 26 of 36 27. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 27 of 36 28. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 28 of 36 29. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 29 of 36 30. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 30 of 36 31. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 31 of 36 32. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 32 of 36 33. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 33 of 36 34. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 34 of 36 35. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 35 of 36 36. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading Headkrack Tells How He’s Getting Back On His Fitness Grind [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS]