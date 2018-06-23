What Headkrack Learned About His African Heritage [EXCLUSIVE]

A lot of people recently have been trying to get to know what their heritage is. Headkrack found out that he’s 73% West African which is Nigerian and 10% French. It was very interesting for him to find out his background because he could do more research on his people.

Rickey Smiley wants to find out his heritage and is thinking about taking a DNA ancestry. He told Juicy that she’s 23% Smurf. Gary With Da Tea spoke about being Nigerian but wanting to know more.

Rickey is thinking about taking a trip to Africa and Da Brat would like to do the same thing. She remembers going to a city near Johannasburg and them knowing all the words to her songs. Have you ever considered finding out about your heritage?

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.

