Headkrack Lands The Cover Of EMpeccable Magazine

Everyone knows Headkrack for his hip hop knowledge, quick comebacks and being a master wordsmith. Everyday on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” we listen to him talk about what’s going on in the music world with Hip-Hop Spot , introduces us to up and coming artists and keeps us wanting more as he puts down lyrics on Headkrack’s Flow & Go.

Headkrack lost his mother in April and fans of his reached out in every shape and form to show him love. The dynamic thing about the Bronx native is that while going through the painful loss he persevered through it all to perform on the Eric B. & Rakim Tour as well as work at the station. His mother would be so proud of not only that but the fact that he made the cover of EMpeccble Magazine this month.

In the issue you get more insight to Headkrack’s life as a father, comedian, tv/radio host and artist. CEO, Dr. Alicia Cain said, “HeadKrack is the perfect man to feature as our first ever male cover because he is an all-around entertainer and authentic male role model. Although he’s enjoyed phenomenal success from his exceptional career as an entertainer, it’s when he talks about his children that we really see him beam with pride.”

Headkrack also opens up about being a father to four boys, the secret to his success, balancing his career and family and so much more. He continues to be a role model for young men and women that want to follow in his footsteps and make us super proud at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Congrats Headkrack and check out a portion of his story here!

