Headkrack Lands The Cover Of EMpeccable Magazine

Everyone knows Headkrack for his hip hop knowledge, quick comebacks and being a master wordsmith. Everyday on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” we listen to him talk about what’s going on in the music world with Hip-Hop Spot , introduces us to up and coming artists and keeps us wanting more as he puts down lyrics on Headkrack’s Flow & Go.
I’m so numb right now. After nearly a week long battle my mother passed away last night. I’ve been trying my best to push through during the week expecting the worst but still being optimistic and hoping for the best. I know she’s free now and we’ll meet again soon but it’s still hard. It’s hard because you always want your last conversation to be great. Our last convo was brief and promising in hopes of chatting again later in the week. Oddly, I have a weird sense of knowing when peoples life force is changing. Leading up to this I’ve had visions and nightmares and they all came true. I don’t know what my plan of attack is this week. I may go to work, I may may not. I have things going on in my personal life that I can’t even find the energy to enjoy. 😖 I’m supposed to start a tour with Eric B and Rakim Thursday and I can’t even look in a mirror without crying because I see my mothers face in mines. It’s truly the best and worst of times. This isn’t a cry for help. I’m just venting. If you call me and I don’t answer please don’t take it personal. I’m just trying to get it together.
Headkrack lost his mother in April and fans of his reached out in every shape and form to show him love. The dynamic thing about the Bronx native is that while going through the painful loss he persevered through it all to perform on the Eric B. & Rakim Tour as well as work at the station. His mother would be so proud of not only that but the fact that he made the cover of EMpeccble Magazine this month.
RELATED: Headkrack Opens Up After The Loss Of His Mother
RELATED: Headkrack Talks About The Love And Energy He Received While Performing In Dallas [EXCLUSIVE]
In the issue you get more insight to Headkrack’s life as a father, comedian, tv/radio host and artist. CEO, Dr. Alicia Cain said, “HeadKrack is the perfect man to feature as our first ever male cover because he is an all-around entertainer and authentic male role model. Although he’s enjoyed phenomenal success from his exceptional career as an entertainer, it’s when he talks about his children that we really see him beam with pride.”
RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Exchange Rhymes About Tekashi69, Anthony Bourdaine, Lil Scrappy & More [EXCLUSIVE]
Headkrack also opens up about being a father to four boys, the secret to his success, balancing his career and family and so much more. He continues to be a role model for young men and women that want to follow in his footsteps and make us super proud at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Headkrack Responds To Rumor Circulating About Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Congrats Headkrack and check out a portion of his story here!
RELATED: Headkrack On Kids See Ghosts: “This Album Is Better Than ‘Ye’ To Me” [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Headkrack Lands The Cover Of EMpeccable Magazine
- Jared Kushner Has A List Of Rappers He Wants Trump To Pardon
- Beyonce & Jay-Z Deliver “EVERYTHING IS LOVE” Surprise Album
- Rich The Kid Was Allegedly Set Up & Robbed By Instagram Model Tori Brixx
- Chance The Rapper Set To Produce A Special Olympics Anniversary Concert
- Missing Chicago Mother And Children Found After Woman And Teen Girl Were Killed
- Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell From “Superfly” Have Fun Showing Off Their British Accents [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Judge Allows Juelz Santana To Tour While Out On Bail, If His Mom Comes Along
- 3 Father’s Day Gift Ideas [EXCLUSIVE]
- Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Wants To Be Traded To The Los Angeles Lakers