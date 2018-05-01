Kanye West released a song with T.I. the other day and is beginning to drop some more. Headkrack mentioned that fans got to hear “Lift Yourself,” and the beat was hot, but he was just scatting. He believes that the real verse will come out soon and he’s joking with everyone.
Quavo is making headlines after he was arrested for assault. Him and several others jumped a hotel worker after he asked them to move their car. R. Kelly is also being shut down in several cities after the women of color #MeToo community seek justice.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Is Kanye West Blaming The Wrong Person For His Mother’s Death? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Is Kanye West Being Used? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Kanye West Calls Parkland Activist His “Hero,” She Wasn’t Having It
The Latest:
- Kanye West Read For Filth BY TMZ Staffer For Calling Slavery “A Choice” [VIDEO]
- The Cast Of “A Different World” Unite To Give $360K For HBCUs
- Why We Shouldn’t Take Kanye West’s “Lift Yourself” Seriously [EXCLUSIVE]
- Gary With Da Tea Dances To Diana Ross [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- A Slip Of The Tongue Sparks The Need Of A Paternity Test [EXCLUSIVE]
- Cop Who Killed Alton Sterling Charged With Battery In Another Case
- Black Tony Won’t Come To Work Because Of JahLion Sound [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jeff Johnson On R. Kelly: “He Will Get Bill Cosbyed” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Kanye West Blaming The Wrong Person For His Mother’s Death? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Top 10 HBCUs Ranked