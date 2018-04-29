Kanye West Calls Parkland Activist His “Hero,” She Wasn’t Having It

Given all of Kanye West’s recent Donald Trump-loving nonsense, even the babies don’t want to be bothered with him, especially Parkland activist Emma González.

The “Ye vs. The People” rapper tweeted that the teenager, an outspoken advocate for gun control since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was his “hero.”

my hero Emma Gonzalez pic.twitter.com/aSdFmraenU — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 29, 2018

He wasn’t done with praising her.

inspired by Emma pic.twitter.com/TiZMthLK92 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 29, 2018

But here’s the shade…she wasn’t interested.

Not only did she not retweet or like his tweet, two hours later she posted that instead her hero was James Shaw Jr., the 25-year-old Waffle House hero that has raised over $200,000 for the families of the four people killed last weekend at a Tennessee Waffle House.

my hero James Shaw Jr. pic.twitter.com/BRnuYEURdv — Emma González (@Emma4Change) April 29, 2018

Of course this clap back got Twitter talking:

A few years ago, a shout out from Kanye West would make almost every teenager go nuts. Emma Gonzalez was having NONE of it. https://t.co/mZaGQ1z7in — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) April 29, 2018

Emma Gonzalez's response to Kanye calling her his hero is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/y50so4xH6W — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 29, 2018

SHE REALLY DID THAT. emma gonzalez just dragged kanye & i am living for it pic.twitter.com/3EvYZbYQH2 — josie🌻🦋 (@thejosienelson) April 29, 2018

It has been six days since Waffle House shooting. Emma González called James Shaw Jr. her hero in response to Kanye West's tweet calling González his hero. Donald Trump hasn't acknowledged Shaw's heroism yet. #SundayMorning — Janice (@Janice_Resist) April 29, 2018

Far Right after Kanye says he loves Trump: WTF WE LOVE KANYE NOW WHAT A FREE THINKER THESE LIBS NEED TO STOP DEMONIZING HIM AND TRYING TO KEEP HIM A VICTIM Far Right after Kanye says @Emma4Change is his hero: KANYE DOESN'T KNOW WHAT HE'S TALKING ABOUT Kanye: pic.twitter.com/uSLtfoi773 — Watching the Throne, a Kanye West podcast (@KanyePodcast) April 29, 2018

We don’t know what Kanye is doing, but supporting Trump and Emma at the same time seems like a huge contradiction. But good luck with that Sir!

What do you think about this?

