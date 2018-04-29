Kanye West Calls Parkland Activist His “Hero,” She Wasn’t Having It

Given all of Kanye West’s recent Donald Trump-loving nonsense, even the babies don’t want to be bothered with him, especially Parkland activist Emma González.
The “Ye vs. The People” rapper tweeted that the teenager, an outspoken advocate for gun control since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was his “hero.”
He wasn’t done with praising her.
But here’s the shade…she wasn’t interested.
Not only did she not retweet or like his tweet, two hours later she posted that instead her hero was James Shaw Jr., the 25-year-old Waffle House hero that has raised over $200,000 for the families of the four people killed last weekend at a Tennessee Waffle House.
Of course this clap back got Twitter talking:
We don’t know what Kanye is doing, but supporting Trump and Emma at the same time seems like a huge contradiction. But good luck with that Sir!
What do you think about this?
