Everyone is talking about Kanye West and his recent rant on Twitter. The rapper talked about his new album and his love for President Donald Trump. Rickey Smiley believes that Kanye is being used just like other Black public figures were by Trump.
He expressed that Trump is not his friend and promotes racism. Kanye believes that everyone should be able to support whomever and doesn’t tell people that love Hillary Clinton to go against her. Do you think Kanye West is being used by Trump?
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Kanye West Calls Parkland Activist His “Hero,” She Wasn’t Having It
RELATED: Kanye West To Use Pic Of Late Mom’s Plastic Surgeon For New Album Cover
RELATED: Did Kanye West Inspire Jordan Peele To Create A “Get Out” Sequel?
The Latest:
- R. Kelly Breaks His Silence On Latest Allegations: [VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Long Intros [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Police Officer Shot And Killed In His Home
- Is Kanye West Being Used? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Court Allows Texas To Enforce Discriminatory Voter ID Law For Midterm Elections
- Marlo Hampton On Kenya Moore: “She Is Lying About Me Being A Call Girl” [VIDEO]
- Sasha Obama Poses Backstage With Cardi B & Offset [PHOTOS]
- Teen Cello Prodigy Is Diversifying Classical Music [VIDEO]
- Kanye West Calls Parkland Activist His “Hero,” She Wasn’t Having It
- Virginia Newspaper Runs KKK Flyer On Front Page