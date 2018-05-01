Kanye West has been making headlines for weeks now after wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, supporting President Donald Trump and more. Many believe that Kanye’s breakdown is due to him never grieving his mothers death. He also wants to use a mug shot of the doctor he blames for his mothers death as his album cover.
The doctor also mentioned that Kanye should talk to his cousin, who took care of his mom after the operation. Robert Kardashian is also dating again. He allegedly is very happy with his Instagram model girlfriend, Star Divine.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Is Kanye West Being Used? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Daz Dillinger Says Crips Are Free To F*ck Up Kanye West On Sight
RELATED: Kanye West Calls Parkland Activist His “Hero,” She Wasn’t Having It
The Latest:
- Gary With Da Tea Dances To Diana Ross [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- A Slip Of The Tongue Sparks The Need Of A Paternity Test [EXCLUSIVE]
- Cop Who Killed Alton Sterling Charged With Battery In Another Case
- Black Tony Won’t Come To Work Because Of JahLion Sound [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jeff Johnson On R. Kelly: “He Will Get Bill Cosbyed” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Kanye West Blaming The Wrong Person For His Mother’s Death? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Top 10 HBCUs Ranked
- Warren Ballentine Talks About The Man Who’s Key To Getting Trump Impeached [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Coach Fired For Having Too Many Black Players On His Team
- Explanation Of Issa Rae’s Controversial Comments For Fake Woke People [EXCLUSIVE]