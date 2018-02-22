News You Can't Use
Will Tyler Perry Make “Wakandian Family Reunion”? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Special K is back and giving us “News We Can’t Use.” “Black Panther” is very successful and many Black directors have plans to take on some of that success. He mentioned that Lee Daniels and Oprah will team up for “Precious 2.”

In this movie the Black Panther will come save her from her abusive mother and diabetes. Tyler Perry might also be making the movie “Wakandian Family Reunion.” These aren’t the best ideas, but then again this isn’t real news.

Will Tyler Perry Make "Wakandian Family Reunion"? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

black panther , Movies , Oprah , Tyler Perry

