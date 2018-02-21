Dish Nation Crew Inspires Young Kids At “Black Panther” Screening [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

For Black children to see superheroes that look like them is a great experience. The Dish Nation crew got together for an outing with children of all ages to see “Black Panther” and after the movie gave them not only advice, but encouragement. Porsha Williams explained to the kids that to have representation like this is magical and they understand we come from royalty.
Headkrack talked about how people doubt us because the color of our skin all the time and explained how he isn’t supposed to be here because of where he came from. He said, “Don’t think because of where you come from you have nothing to offer the world.” We hope the kids never forget those positive words.
