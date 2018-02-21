Dish Nation
Dish Nation Crew Inspires Young Kids At “Black Panther” Screening [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
15 reads
Leave a comment

 

For Black children to see superheroes that look like them is a great experience. The Dish Nation crew got together for an outing with children of all ages to see “Black Panther” and after the movie gave them not only advice, but encouragement. Porsha Williams explained to the kids that to have representation like this is magical and they understand we come from royalty.

Headkrack talked about how people doubt us because the color of our skin all the time and explained how he isn’t supposed to be here because of where he came from. He said, “Don’t think because of where you come from you have nothing to offer the world.” We hope the kids never forget those positive words.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

The Latest:

60 photos Launch gallery

[caption id="attachment_2981036" align="alignleft" width="683"] Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty[/caption] Marvel’s Black Panther masterpiece hit theaters nationwide on Thursday night and Black people showed up in their finest garbs for the big Black occasion. Some arrived in lion hides while others indulged in gourmet Black cooking on paper plates. There was even a drum selection in select theaters. It’s clear that we are not playing around when it comes to our love of Wakanda! Take a look at the some of the best #BlackPanther ensembles and moments from opening weekend.

