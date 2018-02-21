138 reads Leave a comment
Apparently, Black Tony missed all that advertising about the new movie, “Black Panther.” For some reason, he was under the impression that “Black Panther” would be about Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Black Tony Refuses To Congratulate JahLion Sound [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Is Distraught Over Missing Gucci Mane’s Birthday [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Black Tony Had To Fundraise Over $17,000 From Alabama [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Why Black Tony Is Upset That Cam Newton Wasn’t In “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Trump Voters Want A White History Month
- Could Teachers Walking Out Stop School Shootings?
- Former LHHATL Star Althea Arrested For Slapping Benzino In Front Of Cops
- Black Tony Needs Rickey Smiley’s Help Getting His Ankle Bracelet Off [EXCLUSIVE]
- Praise Break: Charles Jenkins “Grace” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Ashley & Dimitri On Looking For A Sister Wife In A Monogamous Society [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- “Black Panther” Director To Reunite With Michael B. Jordan For Film About Atlanta Cheating Scandal
- How To Become A Lawyer Without Going To School [VIDEO]
- Wendy Williams Makes Shady Comment About Beyonce’s Singing [VIDEO]
comments – Add Yours