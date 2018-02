Texas Woman Arrested After Yelling Racist Slurs And Smashing Car Windows Of Interracial Couple

Jason and his wife, Victoria Chapa were excited to go check out a new home in the developing area of Marion, Texas. After walking around the home, the couple heard glass shatter and ran to their car. According to The Root, they saw Melissa Shelton, a white woman from the neighborhood smashing their windshield.

Follow @TheRSMS

The couple mentioned that after damaging their car she began screaming racial slurs such as “ni**ers” and “sp**s” at them. Jason is Mexican America and his wife is African American. After the incident two deputies came and they identified the woman.

In a Facebook post the lawyer for the couple said, “The local police, of course, did nothing. The neighborhood housing association, the local realtors, all offered nothing but a silent endorsement of the attack. This was not Black History Month. This is not black history. This didn’t happen 50 years ago. It happened a few weeks ago. This is America 2018.” Since then Shelton has been indicted and the story is still developing.

RELATED: Black Man In ICU After Date’s Racist Brother Attacks Him With Bat

RELATED: Black Man Puts Old Navy On Blast After Racist Encounter [VIDEO]

RELATED: University Of Alabama Student No Longer Enrolled After Racist Rant [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Rocks Sold Out Crowd In Birmingham, AL [PHOTOS] 100 photos Launch gallery Rickey Smiley Rocks Sold Out Crowd In Birmingham, AL [PHOTOS] 1. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 100 2. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 100 3. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 100 4. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 100 5. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 100 6. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 100 7. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 7 of 100 8. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 8 of 100 9. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 9 of 100 10. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 10 of 100 11. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 11 of 100 12. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 12 of 100 13. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 13 of 100 14. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 14 of 100 15. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 15 of 100 16. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 16 of 100 17. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 17 of 100 18. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 18 of 100 19. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 19 of 100 20. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 20 of 100 21. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 21 of 100 22. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 22 of 100 23. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 23 of 100 24. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 24 of 100 25. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 25 of 100 26. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 26 of 100 27. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 27 of 100 28. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 28 of 100 29. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 29 of 100 30. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 30 of 100 31. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 31 of 100 32. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 32 of 100 33. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 33 of 100 34. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 34 of 100 35. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 35 of 100 36. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 36 of 100 37. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 37 of 100 38. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 38 of 100 39. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 39 of 100 40. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 40 of 100 41. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 41 of 100 42. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 42 of 100 43. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 43 of 100 44. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 44 of 100 45. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 45 of 100 46. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 46 of 100 47. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 47 of 100 48. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 48 of 100 49. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 49 of 100 50. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 50 of 100 51. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 51 of 100 52. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 52 of 100 53. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 53 of 100 54. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 54 of 100 55. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 55 of 100 56. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 56 of 100 57. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 57 of 100 58. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 58 of 100 59. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 59 of 100 60. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 60 of 100 61. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 61 of 100 62. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 62 of 100 63. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 63 of 100 64. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 64 of 100 65. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 65 of 100 66. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 66 of 100 67. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 67 of 100 68. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 68 of 100 69. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 69 of 100 70. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 70 of 100 71. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 71 of 100 72. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 72 of 100 73. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 73 of 100 74. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 74 of 100 75. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 75 of 100 76. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 76 of 100 77. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 77 of 100 78. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 78 of 100 79. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 79 of 100 80. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 80 of 100 81. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 81 of 100 82. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 82 of 100 83. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 83 of 100 84. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 84 of 100 85. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 85 of 100 86. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 86 of 100 87. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 87 of 100 88. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 88 of 100 89. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 89 of 100 90. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 90 of 100 91. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 91 of 100 92. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 92 of 100 93. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 93 of 100 94. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 94 of 100 95. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 95 of 100 96. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 96 of 100 97. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 97 of 100 98. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 98 of 100 99. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 99 of 100 100. Rickey Smiley At The StarDome In Birmingham, Alabama Source:Breakwind Ent. 100 of 100 Skip ad Continue reading Texas Woman Arrested After Yelling Racist Slurs And Smashing Car Windows Of Interracial Couple Rickey Smiley Rocks Sold Out Crowd In Birmingham, AL [PHOTOS]