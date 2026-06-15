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Meta's Social Media Platforms Suffered A Major Outage

You Weren’t Bugging, Facebook & Instagram Suffered A Major Outage

The outage was eventually confirmed by Meta, with Andy Stone, Vice President of Communications for Meta.

Published on June 15, 2026

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  • Downdetector, the website that tracks outages, was flooded with messages from Instagram users complaining they were either logged out, unable to load the app, or unable to access their accounts.
  • In the comment section on Downdetector, one user noted they were met by a "Blank page," while another claimed they were "logged out of my account out of nowhere," and couldn't log back in.
  • It wasn't just Instagram users who were affected by the outage; Facebook and Messenger users also experienced issues using both platforms.
Meta's Social Media Platforms Suffered A Major Outage
NurPhoto / Facebook / Instagram / Meta

Friday morning, thousands of users on Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger were affected by a massive outage.

Downdetector, the website that tracks outages, was flooded with messages from Instagram users complaining they were either logged out, unable to load the app, or unable to access their accounts.

The outage was eventually confirmed by Meta, with Andy Stone, Vice President of Communications for Meta, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “We’re aware people are currently having trouble accessing our services. We’re working on it.”

In the comment section on Downdetector, one user noted they were met by a “Blank page,” while another claimed they were “logged out of my account out of nowhere,” and couldn’t log back in.

It wasn’t just Instagram users who were affected by the outage; Facebook and Messenger users also experienced issues using both platforms.

“Anybody else just been logged out of Facebook Messenger and can’t log back in? Unknown error,” one user wrote.

Of course, social media never takes anything seriously, using the moment to drop jokes, mainly focusing on people losing their marbles because they can’t check their FB and IG timelines, and everyone running to X because both platforms were down.

As of this writing, the outage appears to be fixed, and everyone is back to posting on schedule.

We shall see what Meta reveals as the cause of the outage; in the meantime, you can see more reactions below.

You Weren’t Bugging, Facebook & Instagram Suffered A Major Outage was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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