University Of Alabama Student No Longer Enrolled After Racist Rant [VIDEO]

Social media continues to get people into a lot of trouble. University of Alabama student, Harley Barber, will no longer be enrolled at the university after racist social media videos surfaced. According to Okay Player, she posted videos on Instagram on Martin Luther King Day and a lot of people found out about it.

Peep her finsta lmaoooo im dead ..she bold. Gottta love Alabama women pic.twitter.com/eFZDZDjsCj — Tabarius da Feminist (@TabisBack) January 16, 2018

Barber said, “I love how I act like I love black people because I f**king hate ni**ers, so that’s really interesting. I f**king hate ni**ers, but I just saved the f**king ni**ers by shutting that water off.” The university investigated it and President Stuart Bell released a statement that was shared on social media.

He said, “In light of the racist and disturbing videos posted by one of our students on social media, I want to express my personal disgust and disappointment. Like many of you, I find the videos highly offensive and deeply hurtful, not only to our students and our entire University community, but to everyone who viewed them. The actions of this student do not represent the larger student body or the values of our University, and she is no longer enrolled here.” Barber apologized and said, “I did something really, really bad. I don’t know what to do and I feel horrible. I’m wrong and there’s just no excuse for what I did.”

