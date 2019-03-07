LeBron James Emotional After Passing Michael Jordan On The NBA All-Time Scoring List

Men lie, women lie, but numbers don’t. Last night in front of the home crowd at the Staples Center, LeBron James jumped over the Jumpman passing his idol Michael Jordan on the NBA’s All-Time scoring list, taking sole possession of the fourth spot.

Coming into last night’s (March 6) game against the surprising Denver Nuggets, Bron Bron only needed 12 points to make history. He quickly achieved the milestone with the career-defining moment coming on a made layup he was also fouled on. The break in the action gave Laker fans, his teammates,and opponents the opportunity to applaud on accomplishing the goal before he stepped up to free throw line.

Once James made it to the sideline he was overwhelmed with emotions, visibly shedding tears because of the career milestone.

LeBron is emotional following his career milestone (via @espn)

pic.twitter.com/llPFUgQpZW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 7, 2019

The moment was bittersweet though, LeBron led the Lakers back after being down big early but subsequently got ran out of the building falling to the Nuggets 115-99, all but guaranteeing they will be going on vacation instead of the playoffs. By passing Jordan, LeBron is now in elite company with Kobe, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul Jabbar who were all former Lakers.

As expected, LeBron passing Jordan opened the flood gates about who is the real GOAT with those for Bron pointing to owning MJ in pretty much all statistical categories and Jordan fans looking to his flawless NBA Finals record. One thing is for sure, LBJ is just enjoying the moment, and he could care less about the discussion cause he knows by the end of the career there isn’t much anyone will be able to say when it comes to his greatness.

