‘Sister, Sister’ Star Marques Houston Is Engaged [PHOTOS]

Actor and singer Marques Houston is officially off the market!

Houston, who rose to fame as the lovable, yet annoying neighbor Roger Evans on Sister, Sister took to Instagram on Monday to share the exciting engagement news with his caption reading “she said “YES,”” along with a close-up photo of him and his fiancé holding hands, with beautiful diamond ring on full display.

Houston who was so excited, went on to share even more photos of the two, each time with the ring in full view for everyone to see.

The couple have been together for five months.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Lauren Beasley Posted 3 hours ago

