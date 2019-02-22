LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam 2’ Set For 2021 Release

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
It’s official. Warner Bros. announced on Thursday (Feb. 21) that the Space Jam sequel starring LeBron James will be released on July 16, 2021. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is producing Space Jam 2 with Terence Nance as director. It’s the first movie role for James since 2015’s Trainwreck.
Space Jam 2 is the long-anticipated follow-up to the November 1996 film starring Michael Jordan.
LeBron James Considers Himself The GOAT After 2016 Chip Win, NBA Twitter Debates
