Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
R. Kelly is speaking out publicly for the first time after his arrest for criminal sexual abuse.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
CBS Evening News aired a preview of the singer’s sit-down with Gayle King that’s set to air on Wednesday. In the clip, Kelly appeared to get emotional. See for yourself below.
R.Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He’s due back in court on March 22.
You can watch his full interview Wednesday on CBS This Morning.
Related: ‘Friend’ Who Bailed Out R. Kelly Is Identified
Related: Prosecutors To Receive Second R. Kelly Sex Tape
Related: Semen Matching The DNA Profile Of R. Kelly Reportedly Found On Alleged Victim’s Clothing [VIDEO]
R.Kelly Sits Down with Gayle King in Explosive Interview [VIDEO] was originally published on 92q.com
comments – add yours