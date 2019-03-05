R.Kelly Sits Down with Gayle King in Explosive Interview [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

R. Kelly is speaking out publicly for the first time after his arrest for criminal sexual abuse.

CBS Evening News aired a preview of the singer’s sit-down with Gayle King that’s set to air on Wednesday. In the clip, Kelly appeared to get emotional. See for yourself below.

This R. Kelly interview is insane. pic.twitter.com/39EyTWJQFi — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 5, 2019

R.Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He’s due back in court on March 22.

You can watch his full interview Wednesday on CBS This Morning.

