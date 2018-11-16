‘Forever My Lady’: One Of The Most Iconic R&B Slow Jams Was Written For Kim Porter

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
A little-known fact about Kim Porter was reverberating across social media in the hours after the sudden death of the model, actress and doting mother was announced Thursday afternoon. One of the most iconic ’90s R&B jams was reportedly not only written with her in mind, but it was written by an iconic R&B singer in his own right.
“Forever My Lady,” a chart-topping single released from Jodeci’s smash, multi-platinum debut album of the same name, was written by singer Al B. Sure!, who fathered a child with Porter in June of 1991. Less than a month later, Jodeci released their album and put out their signature single two months later. Al B Sure! reportedly wrote the song about Porter and dedicated it to their son, Quincy.
Al B. Sure discussed his role in creating the song during an episode of “Unsung” on TVOne.
Porter was 47 when she died Thursday. The cause of death wasn’t immediately revealed. She was found unresponsive in her California home. TMZ broke the news of her death, which sent shock waves across social media and especially resonated with fans of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who had a romantic relationship with Porter. The two had three children together but Diddy raised Quincy with Porter.
While she and Diddy dated from 1994 to 2007, Al B. Sure! remained in her and Quincy’s lives, and the blended family often appeared united, as shown in this photo below that was just taken on Oct. 30 in Los Angeles. It shows, from left to right: Justin Dior Combs, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Kim Porter, D’Lila Star Combs, Jessie James Combs, Quincy Brown, Al B. Sure! and Christian Casey Combs.
May Kim Porter rest in peace.
